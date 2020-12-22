Dear Santa: Special needs student surprised with new bike, gifts

News

News Channel 3 and General Air Conditioning and Plumbing are teaming up with Santa Claus to help deliver gifts this year.

We're making 25 Coachella Valley families' wishes come true this holiday season.

On Tuesday, a bike and some other gifts were delivered to Jessica Briana and her family.

Briana is a special education student at Desert Hot Springs High School. Briana's brother is currently taking care of her and her other siblings.

