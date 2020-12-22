How to find your place in line to get the coronavirus vaccine

News

A tool based on data from the Vaccine Allocation Planner tool developed by Ariadne Labs and the Surgo Foundation helps you get an estimate as to when you can get the coronavirus vaccine.

See tool here: https://bit.ly/3aAiNOv

All you do is answer six questions relating to what state you live in, county, where you work, your age, any medical conditions you have and where you reside.

The tool tells you an estimate on which phase you’ll most likely be able to get vaccinated in. It tells about how many people need to get vaccinated before you can.