Tips on staying safe ahead of upcoming holidays

To say the 2020 holiday season is different than years past could be an understatement. The pandemic has forced the closure of businesses, separated families, and tossed out traditions.

The state of California continually grapples with the highest numbers of hospitalizations and ICU admissions in December than any other point in time through the course of the pandemic.

On Wednesday the state reported that Riverside County set a new record in hospitalizations, totaling 1,322.

With case rates spiraling out of control and hospital surge plans enacted throughout the state, health officials are urging people to stay at home this Christmas and New Years to avoid a 'surge on top of a surge.'

Coming up at 5 p.m. we'll have a live report with tips on what people could do to stay safe this holiday.