Santa takes part in Christmas Eve flyover for local hospitals

Santa Claus traded in his reindeer for a helicopter to join the Palm Springs Air Museum's flyover for valley hospitals.

The Christmas Eve flyover was organized to recognize the vital work our medical workers are providing at this critical time.

"Our medical workers are serving on the front line of this battle with Covid19. The Palm Springs Air Museum and Santa want to do everything possible to bring whatever holiday cheer we can to them, to help boost their spirits. It’s the least we can do to thank them, we are truly grateful," says Palm Springs Air Museum Vice Chairman of the Board Fred BelGazelle SA 341 Scout Helicopter.

Santa was provided a Gazelle SA 341 Scout Helicopter that he used to fly over the valley's three hospitals and the Hi-Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree.