Travelers are on the move to get to holiday destinations despite health department’s plea to stay home

Thousands of Americans are on the move this holiday season as they travel to their Christmas destinations. On Wednesday the number of travelers going through TSA checkpoints. was not far off from last year's numbers. On December 23, 2019 1,937,235 people went through TSA checkpoints. On December 23, 2020 1,191,123 people passed through TSA checkpoints. The alarming numbers are concerning to health officials who have repeatedly asked people to stay home for the holiday in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

