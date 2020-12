News

Three earthquakes greater than a magnitude 2.5 have been recorded on this Christmas Day.

The first was a M2.6 recorded 6.2 miles south of Idyllwild at 7:22 a.m.

At 12:25 p.m., a 3.6 magnitude shook the desert 14.6 miles east of Thermal. This earthquake measured a depth of 3 miles.

This was followed by a M2.7 at at 1.2 miles east of Cabazon at 1:27 p.m.