Free coronavirus testing to be held in Cathedral City today

News

Riverside County's mobile testing team and the Desert Healthcare Foundation are partnering to provide community COVID testing and education at churches in Cathedral City and Blythe this weekend.

Coronavirus testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, December 26 at the St. Louis Catholic Church in Cathedral City, 68-633 C St.

A testing event will also be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, December 27 at the St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Blythe, 875 E Chanslor Way.

Testing is open to anyone. Appointments are encouraged and can be made through the following links:

Cathedral City (Dec. 26), http://bit.ly/StLouisTesting

Blythe (Dec. 27), http://bit.ly/StJoanofArcTesting