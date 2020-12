News

Six people have been displaced after a fire damaged a home in mecca this morning

The fire was reported just before 3 a.m. in the 73000 block of Desertaire Dr.



The residence was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived, but they were able to knock it down in about 40 minutes.

No injuries have been reported.

The individuals are now being assisted by the American Red Cross.

