Riverside County continues upward trend of ICU capacity

The last week of 2020 has marked a grim milestone once again in the coronavirus pandemic, as new records are set in Riverside County hospitalizations and ICU capacities. On Monday hospitalizations slightly dipped to 1,367, down from Sunday, which was highest day of hospitalizations recorded throughout the course of the pandemic. That number came to be 1,382 hospitalizations.

Monday's ICU capacity, however, peaked at 282, making it the single highest day of ICU capacity numbers in the county thus far.

County healthcare workers have continuously warned that there could be a surge on top of a surge now that hospitals are experiencing the aftermath of Thanksgiving. The county advised against meeting with family or friends outside of a person's immediate household on Christmas, in order to prevent further transmission of the virus.

