SIG Alert issued after big rig overturns, blocking three lanes on eastbound I-10 near Cabazon

CHP has issued a SIG ALERT due to an overturned big rig on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 near the Main Street Exit in Cabazon.

According to CHP, the big rig is blocking the 1,2, and 3 lanes of the I-10. #4 lane is open but officers advise caution when driving in the area. Railroad Avenue is also available as a detour.

There is no ETA as to when the roadway will be back open at this time.

CHP did not have an update on whether there were any injuries.

In addition, there is a smaller crash on Railroad Avenue just off that part of the I-10.

There is also a small crash on the I-10 just a bit west of Haugen Lehmann Way.

