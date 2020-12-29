Local cities are helping small businesses amid extended stay-at-home order

News

Southern California hospitalization numbers are not improving at all. Now, the stay at home order has been extended indefinitely.

Local cities are hoping to help businesses struggling to pay the bills.

News Channel 3’s Dani Romero has more on how they hope to help.

“Its a little disheartening," said Chad Gardner.

Chad Gardner, owner of Roly China Fusion, was hoping to see the silver lining starting 2021.

“Its longer that we don’t have our employees," said Gardner. "It just puts us five steps back.”

Now the regional stay at home order extended indefinitely. This move comes as COVID continues to spread out of control.

“Regions must remain under the order for at least three weeks until ICU projections are above or equal to 15 percent," said Dr. Mark Ghaly.

The city of Palm Springs is looking at other options to help local businesses affected by the shutdown.

“City council has asked that we obviously bring some options for them," said David Ready, city manager. "So we are looking at what those possibilities are.”

The city of La Quinta also trying to give a helping hand.

“I can only imagine what they're going through and that's why for us, it's so close to our heart here in La Quinta to really assist these businesses and be there for them," said Gil Villalpando.

Two weeks ago, city council approved an additional $500,000 for their small business emergency relief fund.

“We have 40 businesses that just applied 7 of them we are processing for the full $10,000," said Villalpando. "That's to help them with their rent relief or utilities or any way that we can be able to supply them some support.”

A spokesperson for the city told News Channel 3 businesses who applied for the program in the past can re-apply.

“Yes, as long as you didn't receive over $50,000 in grants," said Villalpando. "you can reapply.”

For more information on La Quinta's relief program, click here.

Starting Wednesday, small businesses in California can apply for grants of up to $25,000 through the state's Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program.

The first round of grants opens at 8 a.m. Wednesday and closes at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 8, with approvals announced starting Jan. 13.

Grant amounts will vary from $5,000 to $25,000, depending on the applicant's annual gross revenue. Nonprofits are also eligible to apply.

For more information about the grants, visit https://careliefgrant.com.

The California Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is available to assist with grant applications. People can learn more on the center's website.