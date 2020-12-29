SIG alert lifted, drive safe in winter weather conditions

News

Traffic is flowing again after multiple lanes were blocked for several hours Monday night due to an overturned semi truck near Cabazon.

News Channel 3's Caitlin Thropay shared traveling safety tips this morning as roads may still be wet and dangerous.

Check your car's equipment like windshield wipers and tires. Check tire pressure and treading on the tires. Be sure your headlights are on especially when driving in the rain and as it's still dark out. Be aware of hydroplaning. Let off the gas and use a light pumping action on the pedal. If you have anti-lock brakes, you can brake as you normally would. Stay calm. Turn off cruise control when driving in the rain. Slow down and keep safe distance between cars.

“ Just watch out for traffic don’t slam on your brakes you know just watch for big puddles," Nathan Alrizer, a Palm Springs resident told News Channel 3.

“It was unexpected honestly I think we were due for a rain but at the same time it does cause a lot of accidents and with my job it does get nasty out there do you know but just for the drivers out there you know just slow down thought you had to do you know you’d rather get there safe than sorry you know," Carlos Lopez a truck driver from E&C Towing said.

Thankfully no one was hurt from the crash. The California Highway Patrol has lifted the SIG alert. Lanes are back open. Traffic is flowing again this morning heading east on Interstate-10.

If you are heading up to Idyllwild to enjoy some of the fresh snow, CHP has issued chain control meaning chains are required in Idyllwild, Mountain Center and Anza areas.