Indio Police designate its parking lot as a ‘Safe Exchange Zone’

The Indio Police Department has designated its parking lot at its headquarters at 46800 Jackson Street as a "Safe Exchange Zone."

This designation means that people can use the parking lot to safely do things like conduct child custody exchanges, private property and E-commerce transactions, such as Craigslist or OfferUp exchanges, etc.

Indio Police wrote on Facebook that this comes after officers have been receiving reports claiming some transactions involved robberies, altercations, or physical injury.

The parking lot has been marked with the signage pictured and help deter potential scams and criminal activities.