How to ring in the new year safely from home

News

Today is the last day of 2020 and though most of us are more than ready to put the past behind us and ring in the new year, health officials said we really need to carry our best pandemic practices into 2021.

Carry the 3 W's into 2021:

Wash your hands frequently

Wear a mask

Wait six feet a part and avoid close contact with people

News Channel 3's Caitlin Thropay asked Jose Arballo, a spokesperson for the Riverside County Department of Public Health what the county’s message is for people this New Year’s Eve.

“It’s very blunt, stay at home," Arballo said. "It’s not like we’ve said for Thanksgiving or Christmas. We’re telling people right now we’re in a situation that’s pretty dire," he added. "We’re telling people to stay home, celebrate the new year with your immediate family with whom they live with. If you want to celebrate with other family members maybe do a Zoom or some sort of virtual celebration with them,” he suggested.

It is critical we all stay home this New Year's Eve. News Channel 3's Caitlin Thropay thought of some ways we could ring in the new year safely.

Have a progressive dinner with your household where each person makes part of the dinner like an appetizer, entree, dessert, drinks, etc. Play the game Olympics. Play one round of every game you have at your house, like board games, card games, everything you have. The winner is the person who wins the most games. Make a 2021 goals time capsule. Have each person in your household write down their goals for 2021 and bury them in your backyard or hide it somewhere in your house to open next New Year’s Eve. This could start a new tradition! Make a 2020 trivia game of all the things that happened in 2020. Include your favorite songs from 2020, Netflix shows, all things 2020. Have a craft night. Print out pictures from 2020 and make a memory board. Have each family member make their own. Watch the NYE ball drop in Time Square online from home. Link to watch it here: https://timessquareball.net/

On a serious note, like Arballo said this is a dire situation. Our local hospitals are at full capacity so we all really need to stay home so we can have a brighter 2021.