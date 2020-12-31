NYE in a pandemic: how valley police departments are preparing to enforce this year

News

The year 2021 is embraced with open arms as people bid good riddance to a very difficult 2020. But despite the traditional way of ringing in the new year with family, friends and celebrations a stay-at-home order is still in effect as the state of California and Riverside County deal with skyrocketing hospitalizations and ICU admissions.

Many valley police departments are gearing up for the holiday. The Indio Police department will beef up patrols, and depending on the circumstances, officers may break up certain gatherings they come across, according to Indio Police Department spokesperson, Benjamin Guitron.

Coming up at 5 p.m. we'll have a live report on whether other valley departments will enforce the stay-at-home order this New Year's Eve.