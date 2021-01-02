PSFF cancellation causes financial burden to local businesses

News

Around this time of year organizers would be gearing up for one of the Coachella Valley's most anticipated events, The Palm Springs International Film Festival. The event is known to attract some of Hollywood's most prominent A-listers. To name a few, Jennifer Lopez, Adam Driver and Antonio Banderas were among those to attend the festival in 2020.

In November organizers announced its cancellation, adding to the list of cancelled events in the Coachella Valley from the coronavirus pandemic.

Coming up at 10 p.m. hear from local businesses who speak on the detrimental impact the festival's cancellation is causing.