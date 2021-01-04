Man killed in 100-ft wind turbine fall near Desert Hot Springs identified

News

A man who suffered fatal injuries in a 100-foot fall while working inside a wind turbine near Desert Hot Springs was identified today as a 52-year-old Calexico resident.

Mario Contreras Jr. fell while working at a wind generation facility located west of Highway 62 and Painted Hills Road about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday,

according to Riverside County coroner's officials.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to California Division of Occupational Safety and Health spokesman Luke Brown, the agency was notified by a representative of Site Constructors Inc. that an employee "fell more than 100 feet inside the tower of a wind turbine."

The agency investigates workplace accidents.

Site Constructors did not immediately respond to a request seeking additional information.