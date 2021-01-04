Small earthquake swarm near Salton Sea

News

A series of earthquakes were recorded Monday morning according to USGS. The first earthquake registered at 10:04:54 a.m. as a magnitude 3.1.

Seconds later a 4.0 magnitude at was recorded at 10:04:59 a.m.

This was followed by a M3.5, M2.5, and M3.0. The last of which was timed at 10:16:26. The magnitude 2.5 measured a depth of 4.1 miles, the deepest of the five earthquakes.

