Sunday becomes busiest travel day of pandemic, local PSP travelers weigh in

PS AIRPORT HOLIDAY TRAVEL_3

Sunday, January 4, 2021 became the busiest travel day of the pandemic. TSA reported checking in 1.3 travelers nationwide, which was up from 1.1 million reported two days before Christmas.

As the pandemic carries over into 2021 health officials continue to ask people to stay at home as hospitals around the state and Riverside County continuously are inundated with patients.

Coming up all new at 6 p.m. we're speaking with local travelers, and seeing whether Palm Springs International Airport has also experienced the national travel uptick.

