Suspect in stolen vehicle crashes into Planned Parenthood in Coachella

News

A suspect was taken into custody after crashing into the Planned Parenthood building in the Coachella Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 1:15 p.m. at 49111 Grapfruit Boulevard, just off Ave 49.

The crash caused damage to the building's front window and part of a wall.

According to Cal Fire, no one was injured in the crash.

Sgt. Deanna Pecoraro of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said that the vehicle involved in the crash. The driver was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.