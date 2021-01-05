California funeral homes struggle with space as the pandemic surges

News

As communities across the country feel the pain of a surge in coronavirus cases, funeral homes in the hot spot of Southern California say they must turn away grieving families as they run out of space for the bodies piling up.

The head of the state funeral directors association says mortuaries are being inundated as the United States nears a grim tally of 350,000 COVID-19 deaths. More than 20 million people in the country have been infected, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be talking with a local funeral home about what they are witnessing firsthand as the pandemic continues.