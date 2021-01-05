Skip to Content
News
By
Published 5:07 pm

California funeral homes struggle with space as the pandemic surges

200408123130-coronavirus-omar-suleiman-religion-funerals-orig-dp-00000000-live-video

As communities across the country feel the pain of a surge in coronavirus cases, funeral homes in the hot spot of Southern California say they must turn away grieving families as they run out of space for the bodies piling up.

The head of the state funeral directors association says mortuaries are being inundated as the United States nears a grim tally of 350,000 COVID-19 deaths. More than 20 million people in the country have been infected, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be talking with a local funeral home about what they are witnessing firsthand as the pandemic continues.

News Headlines / Top Stories

Dani Romero

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content