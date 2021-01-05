EMT shares experience on the frontlines and what we can do to help them

News

Los Angeles County EMT ambulance crews are being told to not take patients who have little chance of surviving to the hospitals there.

The county emergency medical services in Los Angeles said this is specifically for patients who suffer from cardiac arrest and are unable to be revived in the field.

News Channel 3 is reaching out to Riverside County EMTs to see what they are being told to do here in our county.

Coming up in a live report tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. find out what EMTs say warrants a 911 call and what does not so that the system does not get overwhelmed.