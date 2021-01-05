Firefighters extinguish blaze involving propane tanks and pallets

News

Firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out Tuesday morning involving wood pallets and propane tanks in La Quinta.

Several blasts were heard and flames were reported at 5:38 a.m. behind the Lowe's Home Improvement on Highway 111 east of Washington Street.

A nearby resident said he was awoken by a blast.

Firefighters said there was damage to the exterior of the building only.

They said it took ten minutes to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

There was no immediate word on the financial amount of damage or the fire's cause.