Drivers report damage to tires and wheels after driving over pot holes on Varner Road

A number of people are posting complaints on a Facebook neighborhood group about pot holes on Varner Road just west of Bob Hope Drive.

Two drivers tells News Channel 3 that tires and wheels on their cars were recently damaged after driving on the road, and are now requiring replacement and repairs.

The drivers also tells us they've left phone messages with the City of Cathedral City expressing their complaints and concerns, but say their calls have not yet been returned.

Today News Channel 3 will speak with the drivers to learn more about their complaints, and we're reaching out to a city official to find out how the city might respond to the complains, and to find out if and when repair work is scheduled for the roadway.

Be sure to catch the full story online later today and tonight on-air on News Channel 3 at 6:00.