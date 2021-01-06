Former Dodgers pitcher Tommy John has COVID-19, reportedly hospitalized in the valley

News

According to multiple reports, former Dodgers pitcher Tommy John has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hospitalized near his home in Indio.

The Daily Beast reported Wednesday morning that the 77-year-old has been hospitalized multiple times since testing positive on Dec. 13 and is currently on oxygen.

John, a left-hander, pitched for the Dodgers from 1972-78, posting a 20-7 record in 1977. He also pitched for the California Angels from 1982-85.

He finished his 26-year major league career with a record of 288-231, and an earned-run average of 3.34.

However, John is perhaps more famous for the surgery that bears his name than for his exploits on the mound.

In 1974, he tore his ulnar collateral ligament pitching against the Montreal Expos. Dr. Frank Jobe, the Dodgers physician, performed an experimental ligament replacement surgery on John later that year, which eventually allowed him to continue his career.