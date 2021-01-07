Capitol Police officer dies after pro-Trump riot; Officer identified

News

UPDATE: The officer was originally on life support but was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m ., according to officials

WASHINGTON -- A U.S. Capitol Police officer died Thursday night from injuries sustained while responding to the siege on Capitol Hill.

In a statement, officials say Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknic was injured on Wednesday while "physically engaging with protesters."

Officer Sicknic returned to his division office where he collapsed and was taken to the hospital.

Capitol Police say his death is now be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch, the USCP and federal partners

Full Statement from Capitol Police:

"At approximately 9:30 p.m. this evening (January 7, 2021), United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick passed away due to injuries sustained while on-duty.

Officer Sicknick was responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters. He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The death of Officer Sicknick will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the USCP, and our federal partners.

Officer Sicknick joined the USCP in July 2008, and most recently served in the Department’s First Responder’s Unit.

The entire USCP Department expresses its deepest sympathies to Officer Sicknick’s family and friends on their loss, and mourns the loss of a friend and colleague.

We ask that Officer Sicknick’s family, and other USCP officers’ and their families’ privacy be respected during this time."

CNN)A Capitol Police officer is on life support Thursday night after a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol a day before, according to Capitol Police union chair Gus Papathanasiou.

CNN reported Thursday evening, citing three sources, that the officer had died. One of CNN's sources said that Capitol Police officers were gathered and told that the officer had passed away.

Papathanasiou told WUSA -- a local Washington, DC, television news station -- that the officer died. Later Thursday, the Capitol Police released a statement stating no officers had died as a result of Wednesday's riot.

Papathanasiou retracted his statement to WUSA and told CNN the officer was still on life support.

"He had a stroke. I think he's on life support. We've got some misinformation on that. He's on life support from what I'm hearing," Papathanasiou told CNN.One woman was shot and killed by Capitol Police as the crowd breached the building and three others suffered medical emergencies that proved fatal.

Shortly after 1 p.m. ET Wednesday hundreds of pro-Trump protesters pushed through barriers set up along the perimeter of the Capitol, where they tussled with officers in full riot gear, some calling the officers "traitors" for doing their jobs.

About 90 minutes later, police said demonstrators got into the building and the doors to the House and Senate were being locked. Shortly after, the House floor was evacuated by police.

Vice President Mike Pence was also evacuated from the chamber, where he was to perform his role in the counting of electoral votes.

An armed standoff took place at the House front door at about 3 p.m. ET, and police officers had their guns drawn at someone who was trying to breach it.

As a result of the episode, US Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund is resigning. He said in a statement earlier Thursday that Capitol Police and other law enforcement officers were "actively attacked" with metal pipes and other weapons." They were determined to enter into the Capitol Building by causing great damage," Sund said.

"The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement here in Washington, D.C.," he added. "Maintaining public safety in an open environment -- specifically for First Amendment activities -- has long been a challenge."

Still, lawmakers say they are perplexed at the lack of preparedness among law enforcement given that it had been known for weeks that Trump was promoting a rally he said was aimed at preventing the certification of Biden's win.

Rep. Mike Quigley, an Illinois Democrat who was locked in the House chamber during an armed standoff between Capitol Police and a rioter, praised the officers who were in the building that put their lives on the line, but made clear that they were outnumbered and law enforcement was under prepared.

"The Capitol Police I was around did an amazing job under difficult circumstances," Quigley told CNN. "My concern wasn't with how valiant the Capitol Police were. It was that an hour before the debate started, I looked at the throngs of people surrounding different sections of the Capitol and said, we don't have enough security."

Quigley added: "I'm no expert in security, but you can tell we were out-manned in an hour before the debate," referring to Congress' proceedings to certify Biden's win.

Four people died in the riots at the Capitol on Wednesday.

A 35-year-old San Diego woman was shot and killed by Capitol Police as the crowd breached the building, according to Steven A. Sund, chief of the Capitol Police She was identified as Ashli Babbitt, a former member of the Air Force.

Her husband, Aaron Babbit, told KSWB-TV, a Fox affiliate in San Diego, that he and his wife, 35, live in San Diego and that she was in Washington to support Trump. Aaron sent his wife a message about 30 minutes before the shooting and never heard back.

Three others suffered medical emergencies that proved fatal.

"One adult female and two adult males appear to have suffered from separate medical emergencies, which resulted in their deaths," said Metro Police Chief Contee said. "Any loss of life in the District is tragic and our thoughts are with anyone impacted by their loss."

Police identified them as Benjamin Phillips, 50, of Ringtown, Pennsylvania; Kevin Greeson, 55, of Athens, Alabama; and Rosanne Boyland, 34, of Kennesaw, Georgia.

The three were on the grounds of the Capitol when they experienced their medical emergencies, Contee said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.