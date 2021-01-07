Palm Springs launches new campaign encouraging local support of small businesses

News

Palm Springs has launched a new campaign with the slogan “We Are Palm Springs” — encouraging people to support local businesses that need support during the shutdown.

With travel and traditional tourism discouraged right now, longtime business owners say it’s never been more important to shop local.

The new digital campaign is designed to showcase small local businesses you can support that you might not know about.

On the website, you can scroll through businesses, watch videos and learn more about each unique spot.

“It’s really to have locals support locals so that palm springs remains the gem that it is," said Randy Garner, Public Relations Manager, Palm Springs Bureau of Tourism.

The campaign encourages support of unique local spots like Bouchet, located 611 S Palm Canyon Dr Suite 22, in Palm Springs.

Bouchet not only sells liquor from around the world, but also has a bistro, delicatessen, and gift shop on site. And once things reopen, they plan to host regular wine tastings and live entertainment.

"The the slogan ‘We are Palm Springs’ couldn’t be more perfect," said Tom Beatty, owner, Bouchet.

“if there’s anything i’ve learned from this experience it’s that we really are a small village and it’s the people of the village that are keeping us alive”

And -- in the back? A secret speakeasy called ps air --

“the inspiration came from my career being an international flight attendant for 34 years”

A lounge designed to look and feel like a posh airline...Providing a getaway for guests…

Just up palm canyon...We also spoke with wabi sabi japan living...

“we specialize in imported goods from japan so we’re all about tableware, japanese knives”

Darrell baum says he and his partner created the store based on their own life experiences…

“we started off..My partner and I going to japan to visit his family…we enjoyed tableware...And we always went sake tasting”

Once things reopen...Customers can also enjoy sake tastings and cooking demos...

“it’s all of our experiences over the last 12 years in japan”

And then there’s el mirasol...A family-owned mexican restaurant and staple in palm springs since 1985...

Felipe castaneda, the owner says their secret to success?

“we are consistent with our product. Everything is cooked today the same way it was cooked in 1985…”

And the loyalty of local customers...Which he says has gotten them through the pandemic so far…

“local are the bread and butter.”

They have always been. Since day one.”

