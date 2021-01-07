Valley hospitals continue to brace for spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus continues to climb in Riverside County.
Local health care officials have been preparing for the surge with added hospital bed capacity and personal protective equipment, but an unknown variable continues to be the availability of health care workers who are also impacted by infection.
News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be talking to Eisenhower Health about the impacts they are facing.
