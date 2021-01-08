20 Federal healthcare workers deployed to Riverside County to help overwhelmed hospitals

News

On Friday Riverside County announced that the Department of Defense deployed a team of 20 federal military medical personnel to the Riverside University Health System on Thursday to assist with the region's overwhelmed hospitals. Many are dealing with record breaking numbers in hospitalizations. On Wednesday, January 7 the county continued its trend of shattering records, reporting 1,634 hospitalizations and 364 patients being treated in the ICU.

The federal team includes nurses, respiratory therapists and physician's assistants, according to the county.

The announcement was made just one day after The State of California Emergency Medical Services Authority worked with the Riverside County Emergency Management Department to bring oxygen as local hospitals are in need.

Coming up at 6 p.m. we're speaking with the county to see where the federal team way deployed and how long they'll be here.