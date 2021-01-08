COVID-19 relief, vaccines and school reopening key focus to Gov. Newsom’s $227B budget plan

News

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday released a plan calling for $15 billion in economic relief for Californians as part of his $227 billion plan as the state confronts a surge of coronavirus cases and deaths.



The budget proposal tackles several urgent needs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic: Coronavirus vaccinations, reopening schools for in-person learning, aiding small businesses and other economic relief.

Here's some of what Newsom is proposing:

Newsom is calling $600 stimulus payments for those who make less than $30,000 a year. About 4 million people would be eligible for the payment and it would cost the state an estimated $2.4 billion. Newsom is also asking lawmakers to extend a moratorium on evictions.

$4.4 billion was also proposed for COVID-19 relief emergency response, which includes $2 billion for testing, $473 million for contact tracing and $372 million for vaccines.

Newsom wants to spend more than $4 billion to create jobs and help small businesses to recover from the economic downtown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. He's proposing some $575 million for small business grants.

He wants to give schools $2 billion to help pay for testing, ventilation and personal protective equipment as he seeks a return to in-person instruction, for which he has received lukewarm support from teachers unions and school districts.

Newsom’s proposal is just the first step in the budget process. Lawmakers must still vet his ideas and vote on them, a process that usually isn’t completed until mid-June so the budget can take effect July 1. This year, Newsom is asking lawmakers to act earlier on some of his proposals.