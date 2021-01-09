First residents move into Mountain View Estates expansion

News

18 families now have a new place to call home in the east valley.

Riverside county received state and federal support to fully build out the Mountain View Estates mobile home park in Thermal.

We spoke with some of the families that are moving into their new homes this weekend.

“We’re just so happy to have a new home,” Liliana Nazario told News Channel 3.

“Some of the families that are here today this was their first night so it’s a Merry Christmas for them, it’s a beautiful New Year for them,” Supervisor Manuel Perez told News Channel 3.

The new homes have access to clean water, sewer and electric infrastructure and paved roads as well as a community center, playground and bus routes. The 107-home expansion moves families out of substandard or dilapidated mobile homes and unpermitted mobile home parks that lacked basic infrastructure.