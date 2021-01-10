Riverside County free online human trafficking conference begins Monday

News

Riverside County's online human trafficking conference begins Monday, January 11.

This is a free four-day event on human exploitation and prevention.

According to Riverside County, we have the third largest population statewide of human trafficking victims and sexually exploited youth.

The county says this pandemic is more reason for concern with more kids online for school, youth are at greater risk to being lured.

These virtual conferences take a look at what's happening in our backyard and explore ways to empower and protect local communities.

Speakers will include survivor and author of Stolen, Dr. Katariina Rosenblatt; Opal Singleton, President and CEO of Million Kids and training expert with Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force; Clayton Cranford, Cyber Safety Cop; and Norma Vazquez, Anti-Human Trafficking director of Operation SafeHouse.

The virtual conference is Monday through Thursday (Jan. 11-14) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Register here: www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-csec-virtual-conference-tickets-128559373547