Riverside County says we could start moving into the next phase of vaccinations as early as next week

Some changes might be coming to vaccination rollout plans.

U.S. health officials say they plan to release second doses of coronavirus vaccines that were being held back for booster shots. They say those vaccines will go to people 65 and older and people with pre-existing health conditions.

News Channel 3 is asking if the Trump's administration potential changes to their rollout plans will affect Riverside County's rollout plans and the speed of their vaccine distribution.

According to Jose Arballo, a representative for Riverside County Public Health, he says we could start moving into the next phase as early as next week. The county is waiting on some more supply of the vaccine and working through some logistics to start new super pods potentially at local high schools and other community partners to help speed the vaccination process.

We reached out to the school districts on this to see if they have any plans in the works to transform highschool gymnasiums or parking lots into vaccination clinics. So far, Desert Sands Unified School District says they have not heard any word on this but will let us know if they do.

We'll also hear from some senior citizens anticipating the vaccine and their thoughts on this.

