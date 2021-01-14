Step by step: How to book your COVID-19 appointment online

News

Booking a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Riverside County has been impossible for many.

In Riverside County, people 65 years and older can start getting their coronavirus vaccine Thursday, along with adults of all ages if they work in education, law enforcement, food and agriculture, and emergency services.

That group makes up Phase 1B in the county's vaccine distribution framework. People in all tiers of Phase 1A can also be vaccinated.

Vaccines will only be given out to those who made appointments ahead of time. You can find the latest information on vaccination distribution, including locations and how to register at ruhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine

Those 65 and older who need assistance making an appointment can call the Riverside County Office of Aging at 800-510-2020 or 2-1-1.

The clinics will provide vaccines free of charge, however, you will be required to register prior to arrival and show proof of eligibility (badge, business identification, letter of proof from employer).

Medical insurance information will be requested.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be talking with the county on how to understand the process online to book your COVID-19 appointment.