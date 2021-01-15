American Legion hosting fundraiser for family who lost 5-year-old son to brain cancer

News

The American Legion Post 739 of Indio is hosting a fundraiser Sunday for a family who lost their 5-year-old son to an inoperable brain tumor.

The Legion has organized a drive thru pick-up lunch in the post's parking lot from Noon to 5 p.m. All attendees are asked to donate 10 dollars.

Mario's Cafe in Coachella has donated all the meals for the fundraiser.

Location: 44-200 Sun Gold St., Indio

This story will continue to be updated.