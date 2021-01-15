Skip to Content
Bonita Fire forces evacuations during winter

The Bonita Fire is giving a whole new meaning to 'wildfire season' in California. Often times fire officials have stressed that fire season is year round, but it still is a rarity to see one burning mid-January.

The Bonita Fire broke out just after 1 a.m. Friday morning east of Mountain Center and grew to 600 acres by 5:45 a.m. According to Cal Fire, the fire was at 5% containment.

An evacuation order was issued for residents of Mountain Center. An evacuation center has been set up at the Banning Community Center on 789 N. San Gorgonio Ave.

A cause for the fire has not been released.

Road Closures:
- Highway 74 at Morris Ranch Rd.
- Highway 74 at Strawberry Creek
- Highway 243 at Saunders Meadow

