Rep. Ruiz says Riverside County must do more to speed up vaccination process

36th Congressional Representative Raul Ruiz isn't holding back on his criticisms of Riverside County's handling of the distribution of coronavirus vaccines and the vaccination process in general.

Ruiz expressed his frustrations not only with the Federal Government's vaccination roll-out process Friday but also with local efforts he says have been too slow and unorganized.

"There seems to be discoordination," Dr. Ruiz said in a Zoom call with News Channel 3's Jeff Stahl. "There doesn't seem to be a plan. It seems there's no communication. I'm frustrated just like the other residents who are calling me," he added.

Ruiz says the county has not been responsive to his office when he calls seeking to share information. The lack of responsiveness follows a lack of pre-planning and coordination, Ruiz added.

