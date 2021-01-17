Hundreds of people line up in Indio to get vaccinated

News

"We're going to be going through between 750 and 800 appointments today."

Riverside County Department of Public Health spokesperson Jose Arballo has been at the forefront of the vaccine rollout in Riverside County. He was on site Sunday at the Indio Fairgrounds, which became one of the latest clinics to administer vaccines.

The clinic opened at 8:30 a.m. and was scheduled to go until 4:30 p.m.

Hundreds of people showed up. Most people waited in line for more than an hour, despite having an appointment.

"You go to have an appointment to get a vaccine. Its's so important," said Arballo.

Many people have proceeded to show up without an appointment and are being turned away.

As of Sunday all appointments in the county were full. Arballo said new appointments would roll out after the county received its shipment, and following the allotment of vaccines specifically for clinics.

Last week the window opened to allow the next group of people to get vaccinated aside from solely healthcare workers.

Residents in tier 1 of Phase 1B were given the go-ahead to get vaccinated. The group included people ages 65 and over and select essential workers, such as those in education, child care, emergency services and food and agriculture.

Vaccines are available for the following individuals who live or work in Riverside County:

Acute Care

Skilled Nursing Facilities and Assisted Living Facilities (medically vulnerable individuals)

First Responders (paramedic/EMTs)

Correctional Hospitals

Behavior Health (psychiatric)

Dialysis Centers (staff)

Pharmacist & Pharmacy Staff

Intermediate Care Facilities

Education

Law Enforcement

Home Health and IHSS

Public Health (field)/DPSS

Community Health Workers

Primary Care & Community Clinics

Urgent Cares (stand-alone)

Specialty Clinics

Laboratory Workers

Dental/Oral Health Clinics

Mortuary Services Industries

Food and Agriculture

Emergency Services

Inoculation is free, but people will be asked to provide medical insurance information, although insurance is not required. People planning to get vaccinated must register in advance and bring the required paperwork to prove their eligibility.

Coming up at 6 p.m. on KESQ we're speaking to people who got vaccinated today. Plus, hear why vaccines are slowly rolling out.