Live webcams showing the animals of the Living Desert Zoo & Gardens now online

News

The Living Desert Zoo & Gardens has launched a series of live cameras that give you a look at some of the amazing animals that call the Living Desert home.

There are three cameras available for people to watch.

The African Savannah webcam gives you a look at what the herd of giraffes is up, or you can check out the guinea fowl running around, or see the greater kudu graze the hills, and maybe after watch ostrich frolic around the habitat.

The Australian Adventures webcam gives you a look at the zoo's wallabies as they hop around and budgies as they fly by.

The final cam is the Construction Site webcam. This cam allows you to follow along with the progress being made as the crew finishes up work on phase 2 of Crossroads of Conservation. The Living Desert is scheduled to open the new Rhino Savanna in Fall 2021.

You can check out the cams at https://www.livingdesert.org/animals/live-cam/

The Living Desert Zoo & Gardens is located in Palm Desert at 47900 Portola Avenue. The zoo is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with limited capacity. All tickets must be bought in advance at LivingDesert.org.

MORE: The Living Desert operating as an ‘outdoor recreation facility’ after regional stay home order closed zoos

Masks are required. Click here to learn more about the zoo's reopening preparedness plan.

Learn how you can help the amazing vet and animal care teams during these unprecedented times through the Living Desert's Mission: Animal Care fund.

WATCH: New Rhino habitat being built at The Living Desert Zoo