New Rhino habitat being built at The Living Desert Zoo

Construction is underway at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens for a new Rhino habitat.

Tuesday is World Rhino Day and News Channel 3 takes you inside the zoo where the new Rhinos will be.

Tune in tonight at 5 p.m. for the inside look and learn more about why the zoo is welcoming Rhinos to the desert.

We also learn more about the project itself and how the zoo is managing to add on new attractions to their zoo while in the midst of a pandemic.

The zoo started building the Rhino habitat on August 1, 2020.

This is the latest phase of a construction project that began in 2015.

According to The Living Desert, the upcoming Rhino Savanna will be a unique multi-species habitat and will provide a home for a breeding pair of critically endangered black rhinos and other African desert animals.