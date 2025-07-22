Back-to-school road safety, reminders for drivers

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – As the school year approaches, drivers are urged to slow down and stay alert, especially near school zones.

Back-to-school season means more buses, drop-offs, and kids crossing streets during peak hours. In 2022, 104 people died in school transportation-related crashes, and about 25,000 children are injured each year in school zones, this is according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The California Highway Patrol reminds drivers to:

Use crosswalks

Buckle up

Avoid distractions

Watch for buses

Obey school zone speed limits

Stay visible

