Local teachers volunteer at FIND Food bank on MLK Day

Many people recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day as "a day on" rather than "a day off” to serve their communities.

People all over the valley found ways to give back to their community even during a pandemic.

One group of 10 teachers volunteered at FIND Food Bank on MLK Day and they said they’ve made this their annual tradition.

“We saw this as a great day. Martin Luther King promoted volunteering and helping your country and your community so we thought this is a perfect opportunity. We did this last year, the same day so we’re kind of using this as an annual opportunity,” president of California Retired Teachers Association, John Everett told News Channel 3.

“Even if it’s socially distanced. It’s Martin Luther King Day. What a better day to do this?! Because that’s what we’ve been doing all our lives here as educators is giving back to our community and our kids," Susan Everett, the vice president of programs for CalRTA said.

The group consisted of teachers from Desert Sands and Coachella Valley Unified School Districts.