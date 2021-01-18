Vaccination concerns arise as Moderna batch is halted, variant linked to outbreaks

News

The rollout of vaccines has put many minds at ease that there is finally a chance of getting some control of the virus. Some concerns still remain, however.

On Sunday California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan recommended providers pause the administration of a batch of Moderna vaccines distributed in lot 41L20A after some people in San Diego County experienced acute allergic reactions to the vaccine.

"Fewer than 10 individuals required medical attention over the span of 24 hours. Out of an extreme abundance of caution and also recognizing the extremely limited supply of vaccine, we are recommending that providers use other available vaccine inventory and pause the administration of vaccines from Moderna Lot 041L20A until the investigation by the CDC, FDA, Moderna and the state is complete. We will provide an update as we learn more," said Dr. Pan.

The amount of people impacted was minute compared to how many people have been vaccinated in the county.

An official at Eisenhower Health told News Channel 3 that Moderna vaccine lots were verified at the hospital, and none were identified to be the lot in question.

"It's a different lot number, we have a different Moderna vaccine," said Dr. Euthym Kontaxis of Eisenhower Health's Tennit Emergency Department.

Other concerns have emerged after a more contagious variant of the COVID-19 virus has been linked to more outbreaks in California, including Santa Clara County in the Bay Area.

According to California's Department of Public Health, "In addition to Santa Clara County, the 452R variant has been detected in Humboldt, Lake, Los Angeles, Mono, Monterey, Orange, Riverside, San Francisco, San Bernardino, San Diego and San Luis Obispo counties."

Health experts said the variant appeared more contagious, and reinforces the need to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and abide by safety precautions.

CDPH, Santa Clara County and the University of California San Francisco announced that the variant was increasingly being identified by viral genome sequencing.

"The state is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), local public health departments and laboratory sequencing partners to learn more about the variant, including how it spreads," according to CDPH.

Coming up at 5 p.m. we're speaking with a local health expert to see whether the variant could impact vaccine efficacy.