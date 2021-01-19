Thermal wildfire sending smoke into east valley skies

News

Firefighters were working to contain a wildfire burning in Thermal Tuesday morning.

Flames were reported at 4:37 a.m. along Pierce Street north of Avenue 73 south of Thermal approximately 4 miles from the Salton Sea.

Approximately 5 acres of dense vegetation and trees were burning in an old fish pond, according to CalFire.

No injuries were reported, and there was no immediate word on a cause of the fire.

Pierce Street was closed between Avenue 72 and Avenue 73 in both directions.

A KESQ News Channel 3 photographer reported hearing loud bangs in the area.

