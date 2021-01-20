Americans share what top priorities they think Biden/Harris should tackle first

News

Americans are sharing what top priorities they think President-elect Joe Biden and VicePresident-elect Kamala Harris and their administration should tackle first.

Ahead of the inauguration Wednesday, a new poll by The Associated Press found containing the coronavirus outbreak and repairing the economic damage from the pandemic were the top priorities.

According to that poll done back in December, 53 percent of Americans said COVID-19 needs to be the top priority for the Biden/Harris administration.

So far, it seems like president-elect Joe Biden is already striving to make that his priority. Last week, he unveiled a proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package and vowed to provide 100 million vaccination shots in his first 100 days.

News Channel 3 is asking people this morning what priorities they think the new administration should tackle first and what they would like to see change in the next four years?

Some more interesting findings from this poll are that 24 percent of Americans said race relations was one of their top priorities they want the Biden/Harris team to focus on.

The economy was named in some way by 68 percent of Americans.

It seems like the country has some optimism for the future with 55 percent expecting this year to be better for them personally and 54 percent said they feel this year will be better for the country overall.

For more information on this poll visit: https://apnews.com/article/ap-norc-poll-virus-economy-us-priorities-7535108288ea054830ff542654c1def5