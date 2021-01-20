Mother of three killed in head-on crash near Moreno Valley

News

Authorities today publicly identified a 31-year-old mother who was fatally injured in a head-on collision near Moreno Valley that her three young children survived.

Lucretia Garland of San Jacinto died at Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley about two hours after the crash, which occurred about 6:50 a.m. Tuesday on Gilman Springs Road, east of Alessandro Boulevard, just outside the Moreno Valley city limits.

According to California Highway Patrol Officer Matt Napier, a sedan for unknown reasons crossed over the double yellow lines, clipped a box truck,

and then collided head-on with Garland's car.

Her children, who were all buckled into car seats, sustained injuries described as minor, authorities said.

The driver of the vehicle that initiated the crash underwent surgery for serious injuries, according to Napier, who said the driver of the box truck

was unhurt.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the crash, nor ruled drugs or alcohol out as possible factors, the officer said.

The area was the site of multiple crashes on Tuesday. At least three vehicles rolled over due to strong winds.

Courtesy of CHP - San Gorgonio

CHP - San Gorgonio

The area remains under a High Wind Warning that will last until 10 p.m.

