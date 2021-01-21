From Coachella Valley fields to the Oval Office: local reaction to bust of farm worker advocate Cesar Chavez in White House

News

In Biden's Oval Office, Cesar Chavez takes his place among America's heroes.

Chavez sought to bring awareness to the harsh conditions of farmworkers in the US and fight for better wages.

The prominent inclusion of his bust in the West Wing came the same day that Biden proposed immigration legislation that would allow undocumented farmworkers to qualify to apply for green cards immediately.

“Cesar worked directly here,” Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez said during an event to honor Chavez in 2018. “In fact, he organized at Veterans Park. His office was actually across the street at the Casa de Trabajador. He got his first labor contracts here within the City of Coachella. So, the City of Coachella has a lot of history affiliated with Cesar Chavez.”

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will speaking with locals and the Mayor of Coachella about the significance of having Chavez's bust in the Oval Office.