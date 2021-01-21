Palm Springs Library set to resume contactless pickup

News

The Palm Springs Library will resume contactless pickup of checked-out items beginning Friday.

The Library-A-Go-Go program will allow patrons to request up to 15 items at a time, including books, DVDs, music CDs and audio books, through the library catalog at www.pslibrary.org.

Patrons will be notified when their holds are ready and should call the library when they arrive so that staff can check out the items and place them on a table outside the door for pickup.

Library officials said craft kit pickup and mobile printing are also available. To make a reservation, call 760-322-7323.

As an added coronavirus precaution, library staff is quarantining all returned items for seven days before they are checked in and returned to the shelves.

The Palm Springs Public Library is located at 300 S. Sunrise Way.