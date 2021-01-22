Another round of federal aid set to rescue small businesses impacted by pandemic

News

President Joe Biden will launch another front in his battle against COVID-19 on Friday by taking steps to provide economic relief to Americans still reeling from the effects of the deadly pandemic.

Biden, who is just three days into his presidency, already has called on Congress to pass a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that would include another round of stimulus payments of up to $1,400 to millions of Americans.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be talking with local businesses who are desperately waiting for more relief .