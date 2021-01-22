Pair of blind, deaf puppies in need of a new home

News

The Palm Springs Animal Shelter has a pair of puppies up for adoption with a unique set of needs. They’re looking for the right family to offer them a home.

Meet Artemis and Hera — sister puppies from the same litter. They’re 10-week-old cattle dog mixes with a genetic abnormality that has affected their vision and hearing.

“They came in as part of a litter of six...their four siblings have all found homes,” said Catie Voglio, Marketing & Media Specialist, Palm Springs Animal Shelter.

Voglio explains that Artemis is blind and deaf. Her sister Hera, however, can see partially with one eye and acts as her sister’s guide dog.

As the two are dependent on each other, the shelter says they’re looking for the right home to adopt them together.

“We’re really hoping to find a family who is all about these two dogs, who have the time to train them and who have a history of training,” said Voglio.

Not deterred by their disabilities, Voglio says the two pups love to play.

